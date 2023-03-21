Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Hits New 1-Year High at $38.63

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $38.63 and last traded at $38.39, with a volume of 131168 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.24.

COHU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum downgraded Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Cohu from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cohu in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Cohu from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.29 and a 200-day moving average of $32.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cohu by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,040,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,442,000 after purchasing an additional 240,574 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Cohu by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 14,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cohu by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 66,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 7,648 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Cohu during the 4th quarter worth $155,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in Cohu during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Poway, CA.

