Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Hits New 1-Year High at $38.63

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $38.63 and last traded at $38.39, with a volume of 131168 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.24.
COHU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum downgraded Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Cohu from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cohu in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Cohu from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.29 and a 200-day moving average of $32.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Poway, CA.
