Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) CEO Sells $128,478.86 in Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) CEO Brian Armstrong sold 1,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total value of $128,478.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Brian Armstrong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 17th, Brian Armstrong sold 28,026 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.51, for a total value of $2,116,243.26.

On Monday, January 30th, Brian Armstrong sold 29,732 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total value of $1,742,592.52.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Brian Armstrong sold 31,143 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total value of $1,644,661.83.

On Friday, January 13th, Brian Armstrong sold 58,053 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $2,906,133.18.

On Wednesday, January 4th, Brian Armstrong sold 14,866 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $547,663.44.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN traded up $8.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.99. 22,864,665 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,291,313. The company has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a one year low of $31.55 and a one year high of $206.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.67 and a 200 day moving average of $57.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $629.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.37 million. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 82.18% and a negative return on equity of 44.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 74.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 1.5% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,629 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 1.2% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,913 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 12.5% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 15.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 0.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,053 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on COIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Coinbase Global from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen cut Coinbase Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Bank of America cut Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. DA Davidson cut Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.38.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

See Also

