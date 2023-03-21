Community Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,950 Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Community Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,513,000. Elevance Health makes up 2.0% of Community Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $975,000. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,555,000. Greenfield Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,543,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. 87.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ELV opened at $466.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $110.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $478.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $491.44. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $440.02 and a fifty-two week high of $549.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $39.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.62 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 19.56%. Elevance Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.14 EPS. Analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.88%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ELV shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Elevance Health from $505.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $580.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $550.00 to $565.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $581.00 to $571.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $583.26.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

