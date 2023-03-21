Community Capital Management LLC Has $1.81 Million Holdings in Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA)

Community Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,240 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 20,240 shares during the quarter. Enviva accounts for 2.4% of Community Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Community Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Enviva worth $1,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EVA. Riverstone Holdings LLC grew its stake in Enviva by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Riverstone Holdings LLC now owns 28,115,705 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,688,629,000 after purchasing an additional 116,438 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Enviva by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,787,568 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $167,421,000 after purchasing an additional 189,228 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Enviva by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,623,303 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $97,496,000 after purchasing an additional 84,720 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Enviva by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,449,753 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $87,072,000 after purchasing an additional 139,746 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Enviva by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 464,378 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,572,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Enviva alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

EVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Enviva to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Enviva from $61.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Enviva from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James dropped their price target on Enviva from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Enviva from $76.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enviva presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.80.

Enviva Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of EVA opened at $28.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Enviva Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.49 and a 52-week high of $91.06.

Enviva (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The energy company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($1.42). The company had revenue of $239.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.54 million. Enviva had a negative return on equity of 20.29% and a negative net margin of 15.38%. Research analysts forecast that Enviva Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enviva Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $0.905 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $3.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.52%. Enviva’s payout ratio is currently -139.23%.

Enviva Profile

(Get Rating)

Enviva, Inc engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.