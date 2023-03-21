Community Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Community Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Community Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 1.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,613,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,184,000 after acquiring an additional 28,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,029,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,547,000 after acquiring an additional 31,937 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 21.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 710,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,268,000 after acquiring an additional 126,365 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 25.4% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 512,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,929,000 after acquiring an additional 103,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 116.4% during the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 496,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,973,000 after acquiring an additional 266,947 shares in the last quarter. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Coca-Cola FEMSA Price Performance
NYSE KOF opened at $75.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.09 and its 200 day moving average is $67.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $51.96 and a 12 month high of $79.16.
Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the production and distribution of beverages. Its product line includes sparkling beverages, sports drinks, energy drinks, juices & nectars, dairy products, teas, fruit-based beverages, sparkling water, and purified water. The firm operates through the following segments: Mexico and Central America and South America.
