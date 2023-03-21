Community Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Community Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Community Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 1.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,613,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,184,000 after acquiring an additional 28,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,029,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,547,000 after acquiring an additional 31,937 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 21.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 710,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,268,000 after acquiring an additional 126,365 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 25.4% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 512,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,929,000 after acquiring an additional 103,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 116.4% during the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 496,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,973,000 after acquiring an additional 266,947 shares in the last quarter. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KOF opened at $75.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.09 and its 200 day moving average is $67.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $51.96 and a 12 month high of $79.16.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Coca-Cola FEMSA in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Bank of America upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $157.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.20.

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the production and distribution of beverages. Its product line includes sparkling beverages, sports drinks, energy drinks, juices & nectars, dairy products, teas, fruit-based beverages, sparkling water, and purified water. The firm operates through the following segments: Mexico and Central America and South America.

