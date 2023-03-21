Community Capital Management LLC Invests $347,000 in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Community Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the second quarter worth $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 64.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the third quarter worth $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

MOH opened at $265.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $289.77 and its 200-day moving average is $320.41. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $249.78 and a 1-year high of $374.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.66.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.04. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 36.05%. The company had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.77, for a total transaction of $1,383,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,350.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on MOH. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $395.00 to $347.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.36.

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

