Community Capital Management LLC Sells 12,750 Shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Community Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) by 51.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 12,750 shares during the period. Community Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 36.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,284,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $306,789,000 after buying an additional 874,419 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Jack in the Box by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,337,186 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $173,116,000 after purchasing an additional 10,379 shares during the period. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,706,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Jack in the Box during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,268,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Jack in the Box by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 738,907 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,731,000 after purchasing an additional 6,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Stock Performance

Shares of JACK stock opened at $84.02 on Tuesday. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.80 and a 52-week high of $94.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.65.

Jack in the Box Announces Dividend

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.25. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $527.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. Jack in the Box’s quarterly revenue was up 52.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on JACK shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Jack in the Box from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Jack in the Box from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Jack in the Box from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Jack in the Box from $77.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jack in the Box presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Jack in the Box news, insider Chad Gretzema sold 712 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $61,210.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,700.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Jack in the Box news, CFO Timothy E. Mullany sold 521 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.98, for a total transaction of $39,585.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,241.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chad Gretzema sold 712 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $61,210.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,700.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,949 shares of company stock valued at $242,572. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

Featured Stories

