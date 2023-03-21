Community Capital Management LLC Sells 30 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Community Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Community Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in NVR by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,392,201,000 after acquiring an additional 7,627 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in NVR by 425,338.8% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 340,351 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 340,271 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in NVR by 1.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,216 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,787,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in NVR by 2.4% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 34,792 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,719,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in NVR by 15.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,417 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,264,000 after acquiring an additional 4,196 shares during the last quarter. 82.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on NVR shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on NVR from $5,120.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on NVR from $4,310.00 to $5,000.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NVR in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,956.00.

Insider Activity at NVR

NVR Stock Performance

In related news, Director Charles Elliott Andrews sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,455.10, for a total transaction of $3,545,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,964,141. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,490.16, for a total value of $1,092,541.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,299,356.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Charles Elliott Andrews sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,455.10, for a total value of $3,545,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,964,141. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,327 shares of company stock valued at $38,173,143. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVR opened at $5,494.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5,154.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4,629.83. The stock has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.98. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3,576.01 and a 52 week high of $5,538.74.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $133.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $98.88 by $34.56. NVR had a return on equity of 56.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $89.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 394.77 EPS for the current year.

NVR Profile

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid Atlantic, North East, Mid East, and South East. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

