Comparing Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE) & StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE)

Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Rating) and StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Greenidge Generation and StoneCo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenidge Generation -121.19% -14.49% -6.40% StoneCo -5.76% 3.74% 1.19%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.9% of Greenidge Generation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.8% of StoneCo shares are owned by institutional investors. 66.9% of Greenidge Generation shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenidge Generation 1 0 1 0 2.00 StoneCo 0 4 2 0 2.33

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Greenidge Generation and StoneCo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Greenidge Generation presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,263.64%. StoneCo has a consensus target price of $15.43, suggesting a potential upside of 61.22%. Given Greenidge Generation’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Greenidge Generation is more favorable than StoneCo.

Risk and Volatility

Greenidge Generation has a beta of 3.41, suggesting that its stock price is 241% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, StoneCo has a beta of 2.23, suggesting that its stock price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Greenidge Generation and StoneCo’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenidge Generation $107.28 million 0.18 -$44.48 million ($4.20) -0.10 StoneCo $1.86 billion 1.61 -$100.61 million ($0.34) -28.15

Greenidge Generation has higher earnings, but lower revenue than StoneCo. StoneCo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Greenidge Generation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

StoneCo beats Greenidge Generation on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Greenidge Generation

(Get Rating)

Greenidge Generation Holdings, Inc. owns and operates a vertically integrated Bitcoin mining and power generation facility. It engages in the mining of Bitcoin and contributes to the security and transactability of the Bitcoin ecosystem while concurrently meeting the power needs of homes and businesses. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered Fairfield, CT.

About StoneCo

(Get Rating)

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale. The company was founded by André Street de Aguiar in 2000 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

