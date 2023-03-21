Comparing United Maritime (NASDAQ:USEA) and Euronav (NYSE:EURN)

United Maritime (NASDAQ:USEA – Get Rating) and Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares United Maritime and Euronav’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Maritime N/A N/A N/A Euronav 23.67% 9.65% 4.81%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares United Maritime and Euronav’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Maritime $22.78 million 1.09 $37.49 million N/A N/A Euronav $854.67 million 4.19 $202.89 million $1.01 17.59

Analyst Ratings

Euronav has higher revenue and earnings than United Maritime.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for United Maritime and Euronav, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Maritime 0 0 0 0 N/A Euronav 0 4 2 0 2.33

Euronav has a consensus target price of $20.24, indicating a potential upside of 13.90%. Given Euronav’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Euronav is more favorable than United Maritime.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.1% of United Maritime shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.0% of Euronav shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Euronav beats United Maritime on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Maritime

United Maritime Corporation, a shipping company, specializing in seaborne transportation services worldwide. It operates a fleet of four tanker vessels and one dry bulk vessel with an aggregate cargo carrying capacity of approximately 616,884 dwt. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Glyfada, Greece.

About Euronav

Euronav NV engages in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of crude oil tankers on the international markets (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operations (FSO/FPSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation. The FpSO segment receives hydrocarbon fluids pumped by nearby offshore platforms and provides field storage. Its activities include crew, ship and fleet management services. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

