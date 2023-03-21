Compound Price Up 0.3% This Week (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 20th. During the last week, Compound has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. One Compound token can currently be bought for about $44.43 or 0.00158633 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Compound has a market cap of $322.85 million and $26.40 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.99 or 0.00071372 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00046875 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00043252 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000220 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003601 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000663 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,267,151.99852569 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 45.20631381 USD and is down -1.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 336 active market(s) with $28,541,065.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

