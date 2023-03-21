Conflux (CFX) Price Up 32.7% This Week

Conflux (CFX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 21st. In the last seven days, Conflux has traded 32.7% higher against the dollar. One Conflux coin can currently be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00001461 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Conflux has a total market cap of $1.09 billion and $695.77 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Conflux Profile

Conflux (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,656,173,144 coins. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org.

Buying and Selling Conflux

