Conflux Trading Up 33.4% Over Last Week (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. Conflux has a market cap of $1.08 billion and approximately $655.44 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Conflux has traded 33.4% higher against the US dollar. One Conflux coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00001445 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,149.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $82.41 or 0.00292740 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00012427 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00074370 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $152.88 or 0.00543083 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $134.05 or 0.00476187 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003549 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00008980 BTC.

Conflux Profile

Conflux (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,656,235,002 coins. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,656,019,612.1551533 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.40331174 USD and is down -7.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $821,128,154.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

