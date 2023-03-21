Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Price Target Lowered to $70.00 at Morgan Stanley

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 27.77% from the stock’s previous close.
ED has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $87.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.75.
Consolidated Edison Stock Up 1.3 %
ED opened at $96.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.92. Consolidated Edison has a twelve month low of $78.10 and a twelve month high of $102.21.
Institutional Trading of Consolidated Edison
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Consolidated Edison
Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.
