Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Price Target Lowered to $70.00 at Morgan Stanley

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 27.77% from the stock’s previous close.

ED has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $87.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.75.

ED opened at $96.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.92. Consolidated Edison has a twelve month low of $78.10 and a twelve month high of $102.21.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 7.79%. Consolidated Edison’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

