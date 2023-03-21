Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Buys 4,929 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 35.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,929 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 15,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 3,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, First Community Trust NA increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 2,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.05. 5,731,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,648,434. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $54.61 and a one year high of $75.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.08.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

