Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Has $6.30 Million Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,410 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. General Dynamics accounts for about 1.7% of Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $6,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GD. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics Stock Performance

GD stock traded up $2.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $222.23. 177,508 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,226,460. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $231.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.37. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $207.42 and a 52 week high of $256.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.84.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 41.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GD shares. Susquehanna lowered their target price on General Dynamics from $285.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on General Dynamics from $240.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Dynamics news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total transaction of $6,263,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 56,909 shares in the company, valued at $12,914,359.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.