Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,822 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,594 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRO. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at about $781,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 6.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 160,065 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 10,388 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 7.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 187,679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,713,000 after buying an additional 12,859 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MRO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Benchmark upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.88.

Marathon Oil Price Performance

Shares of MRO stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.50. 2,680,354 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,405,686. The company has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 4.19, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.38. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $19.42 and a 12-month high of $33.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 44.95% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.71%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Featured Articles

