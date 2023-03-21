Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Purchases 1,020 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,434 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Textron were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Textron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Textron during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Textron during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Textron during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TXT. StockNews.com raised shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Textron from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.67.

Textron Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE TXT traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.01. The stock had a trading volume of 303,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,447,673. The firm has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.49. Textron Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.11 and a twelve month high of $76.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.58.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

Textron Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 222,319 shares of Textron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $16,307,098.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 683,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,108,025.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 63,361 shares of Textron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $4,647,529.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 151,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,109,224.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 222,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $16,307,098.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 683,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,108,025.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Textron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages a global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Textron eAviation.

Further Reading

