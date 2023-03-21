Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Purchases 1,626 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $6,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Waste Connections by 193.6% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 8,643,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,184,447,000 after buying an additional 5,699,706 shares during the period. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 5,087.3% in the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,530,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,612,000 after acquiring an additional 5,423,495 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 34.7% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,291,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907,249 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 1,392.6% in the third quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,865,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $252,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 10.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,966,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,346,827,000 after acquiring an additional 981,635 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Waste Connections

In related news, VP James Little sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total value of $611,415.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,995,936.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP James Little sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total value of $611,415.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,995,936.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David Eddie sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total transaction of $230,605.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,325,052.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,177,955 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Waste Connections Stock Down 1.0 %

Several brokerages have weighed in on WCN. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $154.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.75.

WCN traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $134.12. 238,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 952,179. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.50 and a 12-month high of $148.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $132.99 and a 200 day moving average of $135.75. The firm has a market cap of $34.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.58%.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. The firm offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

