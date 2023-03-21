Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,920 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 112.4% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 478 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PWR. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.25.

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 23,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.68, for a total transaction of $3,799,667.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,367 shares in the company, valued at $8,244,070.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PWR traded up $3.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $160.49. 177,113 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 946,148. The firm has a market cap of $23.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.38 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.29. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.33 and a 12-month high of $168.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions, Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions.

