Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Takes $574,000 Position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 34,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 214.8% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,773,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,834,000 after acquiring an additional 5,986,560 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 269.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 74,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 54,100 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 90.6% in the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 172,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after acquiring an additional 82,046 shares during the period. Finally, Trek Financial LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $336,000.

Get Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPDN traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $15.97. 1,895,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,673,252. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.33. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares has a fifty-two week low of $14.23 and a fifty-two week high of $18.32.

About Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares

The Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares (SPDN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund provides daily inverse exposure to the S&P 500, a market-cap-weighted index of 500 US large-cap firms selected by the S&Ps index committee. SPDN was launched on Jun 8, 2016 and is managed by Direxion.

See Also

