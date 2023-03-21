Cooper Financial Group Acquires 2,086 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFV. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 41,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 78.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 17,015 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter worth $16,807,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 450,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,667,000 after acquiring an additional 55,103 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

EFV stock traded up $0.76 on Tuesday, reaching $46.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,104,880 shares. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.12. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57. The firm has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

