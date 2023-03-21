Cooper Financial Group Acquires New Shares in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Cooper Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 29,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,428,193,000 after buying an additional 48,866,721 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 107.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,678,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455,430 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,691,000. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 115.5% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,352,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,069,000 after buying an additional 725,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 111.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,259,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,661,000 after acquiring an additional 664,239 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

SCHA stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.17. 103,815 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 910,902. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.86. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $37.25 and a 1-year high of $48.99. The company has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.16.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

