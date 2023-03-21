Cooper Financial Group Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Cooper Financial Group trimmed its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 41,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,146 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises 1.1% of Cooper Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $3,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whalerock Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter worth about $201,860,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 113.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.96. 272,731 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,187,614. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.01. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $77.28 and a 12 month high of $103.76.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.