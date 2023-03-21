Cooper Financial Group Has $1.08 Million Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Cooper Financial Group decreased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,878 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 168,666.6% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,688,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,499,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685,559 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,781,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,538,000 after buying an additional 4,362,168 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3,508.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 658,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,146,000 after acquiring an additional 640,429 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 110.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,211,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,037,000 after acquiring an additional 635,707 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 31.2% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,483,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,484,000 after purchasing an additional 590,521 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.07. 78,079 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,053,268. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $71.40 and a 12 month high of $82.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.86.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.