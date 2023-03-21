Cooper Financial Group Has $1.48 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Cooper Financial Group lowered its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,210 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,100.0% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJH stock traded up $4.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $245.34. 295,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,121,748. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $217.39 and a 12-month high of $277.04. The company has a market capitalization of $64.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.69.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

