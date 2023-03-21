Cooper Financial Group Has $1.57 Million Holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD)

Cooper Financial Group decreased its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,303 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF were worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $128,000. SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 23.9% in the third quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF in the second quarter valued at $295,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 21.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF in the first quarter valued at $719,000.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF alerts:

John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JHMD traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.73. 20,433 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,910. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.76 million, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.85. John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF has a twelve month low of $23.57 and a twelve month high of $32.33.

John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (JHMD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks from developed markets ex-US and Canada, covering 85% of the market capitalization. Holdings are weighted based on fundamental and technical factors JHMD was launched on Dec 15, 2016 and is managed by John Hancock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.