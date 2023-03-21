Cooper Financial Group Has $2.35 Million Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,209 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for about 0.7% of Cooper Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 68 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 138.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 86 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $690.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom to $650.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $590.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $674.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $5.89 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $637.82. 433,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,288,474. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.07 and a 52-week high of $646.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $598.92 and a 200 day moving average of $537.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $265.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. The business had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.93%.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total value of $1,984,406.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,847.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total value of $1,984,406.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,847.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total transaction of $18,781,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,514 shares in the company, valued at $134,294,344.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

