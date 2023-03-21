Cooper Financial Group Has $5.19 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Cooper Financial Group decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 1.6% of Cooper Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Cooper Financial Group owned 0.08% of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $5,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $522,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 91.5% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 24.2% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 54.0% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VOOG traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $223.85. 17,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,162. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $199.36 and a one year high of $283.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.08.

