Cooper Financial Group Has $882,000 Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Cooper Financial Group reduced its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,254 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in W. P. Carey by 66.7% in the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 9,375.0% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WPC traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $78.31. 132,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 819,746. The firm has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.76 and a 1-year high of $89.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.067 per share. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 142.47%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.80.

W.P. Carey, Inc is an investment trust company, which engages in the commercial real estate business. It operates through the Real Estate and Investment Management segments. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

