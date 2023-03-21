Cooper Financial Group Raises Stock Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 54.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 160,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,327 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Cooper Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $8,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JEPI. Stewardship Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $12,177,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $129,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 585,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,930,000 after acquiring an additional 33,654 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 189,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,333,000 after acquiring an additional 18,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:JEPI traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.26. The company had a trading volume of 774,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,975,603. The company has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.31. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.92 and a 52 week high of $62.60.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

