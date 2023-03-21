Cooper Financial Group Sells 138 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Cooper Financial Group lessened its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,070,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,574,731,000 after purchasing an additional 291,836 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 1.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,440,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $892,724,000 after acquiring an additional 92,360 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 15.6% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 3,130,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $531,926,000 after acquiring an additional 422,355 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 3.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,697,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $601,019,000 after acquiring an additional 98,914 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 46.8% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,624,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $435,423,000 after acquiring an additional 836,340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total value of $5,981,258.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,470,347.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total value of $5,981,258.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,470,347.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total value of $5,700,203.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,605 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,404.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,984 shares of company stock worth $22,519,893. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

NYSE CAT traded up $3.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $223.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 908,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,239. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.60 and a 12 month high of $266.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.81. The company has a market cap of $115.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on CAT. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $217.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.00.

About Caterpillar

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.