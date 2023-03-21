Copeland Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) by 54.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,167 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned 0.22% of Morningstar worth $20,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MORN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,403,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $656,482,000 after purchasing an additional 129,956 shares in the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar in the first quarter valued at $20,918,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 11.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 485,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,354,000 after purchasing an additional 50,191 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Morningstar by 969.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 52,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,643,000 after buying an additional 47,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Morningstar by 58.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 103,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,193,000 after buying an additional 38,267 shares during the last quarter. 54.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MORN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Redburn Partners downgraded Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Morningstar in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

MORN traded up $3.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $187.05. The company had a trading volume of 12,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,349. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.71 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.56. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.21 and a 52 week high of $293.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 14,500 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.29, for a total transaction of $2,744,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,494,411 shares in the company, valued at $2,175,777,058.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 140 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.56, for a total value of $28,078.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,508,911 shares in the company, valued at $2,308,227,190.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.29, for a total transaction of $2,744,705.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 11,494,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,175,777,058.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,620 shares of company stock worth $28,805,614. 41.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, direct, investment management, advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, enterprise components, research, credit ratings and indexes. The company was founded by Joseph D. Mansueto on May 16, 1984, and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

