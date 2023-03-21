Copeland Capital Management LLC Buys 198,009 Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 868,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 198,009 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned about 1.14% of Terreno Realty worth $49,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TRNO. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 0.9% during the third quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 23,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Terreno Realty by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 6.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 37,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the first quarter worth about $28,000. 98.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TRNO traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $61.80. 26,667 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 565,316. Terreno Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $50.36 and a 52-week high of $81.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.03. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.30%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TRNO shares. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Terreno Realty from $74.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet raised Terreno Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.33.

Terreno Realty Corp. is a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W. Blake Baird on November 6, 2009 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

