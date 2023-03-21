Copeland Capital Management LLC Buys 235,072 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,803,267 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235,072 shares during the period. Bank OZK accounts for approximately 1.9% of Copeland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.44% of Bank OZK worth $72,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Bank OZK by 2.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bank OZK in the third quarter valued at $282,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Bank OZK by 16.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 0.3% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 88,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 32.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OZK. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Bank OZK from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group raised Bank OZK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank OZK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.44.

Bank OZK Price Performance

Bank OZK stock traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.27. The company had a trading volume of 363,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,329,483. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.70. Bank OZK has a 1 year low of $31.89 and a 1 year high of $49.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.42.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $360.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.35 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 40.86%. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is 29.96%.

Bank OZK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.