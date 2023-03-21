Copeland Capital Management LLC Buys 67,666 Shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267,283 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 67,666 shares during the period. UniFirst comprises approximately 1.4% of Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $51,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNF. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in UniFirst by 520.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 242 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of UniFirst by 187.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 273 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in UniFirst during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in UniFirst by 328.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 356 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in UniFirst during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of UniFirst stock traded up $2.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $193.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,416. UniFirst Co. has a one year low of $154.72 and a one year high of $205.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $196.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.77 and a beta of 0.91.

UniFirst Announces Dividend

UniFirst ( NYSE:UNF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 4th. The textile maker reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.26. UniFirst had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $541.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.76 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UniFirst Co. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. UniFirst’s payout ratio is 22.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UNF shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on UniFirst to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Matthew Croatti sold 7,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.03, for a total value of $1,583,651.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,266 shares in the company, valued at $2,309,867.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other UniFirst news, major shareholder Matthew Croatti sold 7,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.03, for a total transaction of $1,583,651.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,309,867.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William Masters Ross sold 1,231 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $246,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Profile

UniFirst Corp. engages in the provision of workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing. It operates through following segments: the United States and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing (MFG), Specialty Garments, First Aid, and Corporate. The U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning segment purchases, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells uniforms, protective clothing, and non-garment items.

