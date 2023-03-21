Copeland Capital Management LLC Has $40.25 Million Position in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,558,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 337,602 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $40,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KW. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 353.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,285,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,004 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,653,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,649,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,454,000 after buying an additional 844,102 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 5,874,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,812,000 after buying an additional 671,873 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,165,000. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE KW traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,354,230. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.97 and a 52 week high of $25.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 35.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 213.34%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Kennedy-Wilson from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kennedy-Wilson from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kennedy-Wilson in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Kennedy-Wilson

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc operates as a real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-Investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets.

