Copeland Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,484,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 182,354 shares during the period. Air Lease accounts for approximately 1.5% of Copeland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned 1.34% of Air Lease worth $57,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Air Lease by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 253,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,725,000 after buying an additional 7,070 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its position in shares of Air Lease by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 75,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new position in Air Lease during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,101,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Air Lease during the third quarter valued at $480,000. Finally, Hahn Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Air Lease by 3.2% in the third quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 317,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,837,000 after acquiring an additional 9,848 shares in the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AL stock traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.54. The company had a trading volume of 85,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,257. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.36. Air Lease Co. has a one year low of $29.75 and a one year high of $47.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Air Lease’s payout ratio is -69.57%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Air Lease from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

