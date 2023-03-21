Copeland Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,134,951 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,922 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned about 4.18% of Shoe Carnival worth $27,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,162,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,355,000 after purchasing an additional 78,054 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Shoe Carnival by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,527,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,545,000 after buying an additional 97,942 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Shoe Carnival by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 738,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,964,000 after buying an additional 77,688 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Shoe Carnival by 364.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 461,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,896,000 after buying an additional 362,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Shoe Carnival by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 419,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,233,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Shoe Carnival alerts:

Shoe Carnival Stock Performance

Shares of SCVL stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.86. The company had a trading volume of 61,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,577. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.59 and a 200-day moving average of $24.62. The company has a market capitalization of $648.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.43. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.42 and a 12-month high of $33.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Shoe Carnival

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Shoe Carnival in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

(Get Rating)

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.