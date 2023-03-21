Copeland Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 983,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,031 shares during the period. Encompass Health comprises approximately 1.6% of Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned 0.99% of Encompass Health worth $58,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EHC. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Encompass Health by 43.4% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 4,925 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Encompass Health by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 213,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,010,000 after purchasing an additional 48,456 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Encompass Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $289,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Encompass Health by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,788,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EHC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on Encompass Health from $68.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Encompass Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Insider Activity at Encompass Health

Encompass Health Trading Up 0.7 %

In other Encompass Health news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 17,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.78, for a total value of $1,087,658.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,227,235.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EHC traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.86. 102,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 889,132. Encompass Health Co. has a 12-month low of $44.33 and a 12-month high of $74.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.04.

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Encompass Health Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

Featured Articles

