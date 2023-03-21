Copeland Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 835,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,486,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.76% of Brookfield Infrastructure at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIPC. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 211.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BIPC traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.46. The stock had a trading volume of 33,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,454. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.50. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a twelve month low of $37.54 and a twelve month high of $53.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.382 dividend. This is an increase from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.25%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

