Copeland Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) by 47.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 392,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,113 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned 2.21% of Chesapeake Utilities worth $46,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities in the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 32.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities in the second quarter worth approximately $142,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities in the second quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities in the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPK stock traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $127.72. 17,607 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,892. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.59. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 52 week low of $105.79 and a 52 week high of $142.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is 42.38%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

In other news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $46,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,569,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chesapeake Utilities news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 371 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $46,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,569,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin J. Webber sold 2,060 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $265,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,031,097. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,971 shares of company stock worth $381,775 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity, and the generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

