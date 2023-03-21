Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) Shares Up 3.4%

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC – Get Rating) shares shot up 3.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.85 and last traded at C$1.82. 866,517 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 1,215,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on CMMC. CIBC boosted their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$1.90 to C$2.20 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Haywood Securities boosted their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$2.47.

Copper Mountain Mining Trading Up 3.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$389.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.00, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.37, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.13 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.85.

Insider Transactions at Copper Mountain Mining

About Copper Mountain Mining

In other news, insider Zeta Resources Limited sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.77, for a total transaction of C$353,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,104,745 shares in the company, valued at C$49,641,411.09. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,000,000 shares of company stock worth $1,951,880. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

