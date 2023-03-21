Cosmos Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $165.59 Million (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. Cosmos has a market cap of $3.39 billion and $165.59 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for $11.84 or 0.00042238 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cosmos has traded down 8.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cosmos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00061768 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000254 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00007285 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00018569 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003448 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001393 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.