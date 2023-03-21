Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Acquires New Position in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVTC. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in EVERTEC by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 3,976 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in EVERTEC by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in EVERTEC by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in EVERTEC by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 11,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 147,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after purchasing an additional 5,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EVTC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EVERTEC in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of EVERTEC stock traded up $0.47 on Tuesday, reaching $34.00. The stock had a trading volume of 71,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,056. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.17 and a 1 year high of $42.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.98.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $161.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.51 million. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 38.65%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.71%.

In other EVERTEC news, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 27,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total transaction of $974,009.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 169,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,100,815. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other. The Payment Services segment is involved in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

