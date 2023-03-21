Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Buys Shares of 1,022 Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MPC. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 9,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.2% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 3,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 3,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.63.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 1.6 %

MPC stock traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.24. 1,552,654 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,931,507. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.62 and a fifty-two week high of $136.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $125.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.54. The company has a market capitalization of $56.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.42, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.54 by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $39.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.29 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 41.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,543,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

