Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Invests $121,000 in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,015 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in NetApp by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in NetApp by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,884 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in NetApp by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,579 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in NetApp by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 41,300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 5.4% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,112 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NTAP. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on NetApp from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Cowen cut their price objective on NetApp from $93.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on NetApp from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Northland Securities lowered their target price on NetApp from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on NetApp from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.25.

Insider Transactions at NetApp

NetApp Trading Up 1.2 %

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total transaction of $1,081,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 44,829 shares in the company, valued at $2,693,774.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total value of $135,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,976 shares in the company, valued at $9,481,350.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total value of $1,081,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 44,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,693,774.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 31,500 shares of company stock worth $1,951,740 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NTAP stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.72. 545,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,882,333. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.19. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.08 and a 1-year high of $89.70.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 103.19% and a net margin of 19.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.42%.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Recommended Stories

