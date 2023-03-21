Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €45.50 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Covestro (ETR:1COV – Get Rating) received a €45.50 ($48.92) price objective from stock analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oddo Bhf set a €33.00 ($35.48) target price on shares of Covestro in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Barclays set a €60.00 ($64.52) price objective on Covestro in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group set a €36.00 ($38.71) target price on Covestro in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €45.00 ($48.39) price target on Covestro in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €64.00 ($68.82) price objective on Covestro in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

Shares of ETR:1COV traded up €0.28 ($0.30) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €37.13 ($39.92). The company had a trading volume of 986,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,794. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31, a PEG ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €40.88 and its 200-day moving average price is €36.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.35, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Covestro has a one year low of €27.69 ($29.77) and a one year high of €49.53 ($53.26).

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

