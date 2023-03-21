Creative Capital Management Investments LLC Acquires New Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAI. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. RVW Wealth LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 1,007,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,217,000 after acquiring an additional 151,101 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 58,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 20,331 shares during the last quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,532,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,150,000.

DFAI opened at $25.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.89. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $21.05 and a 1 year high of $28.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

