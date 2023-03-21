Creative Capital Management Investments LLC Invests $243,000 in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. now owns 15,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter.

VT opened at $88.34 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $76.80 and a 12 month high of $103.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.41.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

